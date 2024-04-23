10 dead as 2 Malaysian Navy helicopters collide during military exercise

New Delhi, Apr 23: Two navy helicopters collided mid-air during a military rehearsal for a Royal Malaysian Navy parade, resulting in the loss of ten lives.

Footage from local media captured the moment one helicopter clipped the rotor of the other before both crashed to the ground. The incident occurred in Lumut, Malaysia, where a navy base resides.

The Fire and Rescue Department confirmed that there were no survivors, with all victims pronounced dead at the scene. Their remains were transported to the Lumut Military Hospital for identification. The Royal Malaysian Navy announced plans to establish a committee to investigate the cause of the collision.

One helicopter was carrying seven individuals, crashed onto a nearby running track, and another with three occupants, plunged into a swimming pool nearby.

This isn’t the first aviation incident in Malaysia in recent times. In March, a Malaysian Coast Guard helicopter crashed into the sea near Angsa Island during a training flight.