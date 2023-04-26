11 DRG personnel killed in Naxal attack in Dantewada

Dantewada: A total of 11 personnel were killed in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada after an IED attack was carried out by Naxals on a vehicle carrying District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel near Aranpur.

Confirming the incident, Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said, "There is such information with us. It is very saddening. My condolences to the bereaved families. This fight is in its last stage. Naxals won't be spared."

"The news of the martyrdom of our 10 DRG jawans and a driver due to an IED blast on the DRG force which had arrived for an anti-Naxal operation on the information of the presence of Maoist cadre under Aranpur police station area of Dantewada is very sad. We all the people of the state pay our respects to him. We all share in the grief of their families. May his soul rest in peace", the Chhattisgarh CM tweeted.