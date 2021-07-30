12th round of Sino-India military talks on Saturday

New Delhi: After a gap of over three and a half months, India and China will hold next round of high-level military talks on Saturday with a focus on making some forward movement in the disengagement process in the remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh, sources in the military establishment said.

India is hopeful of a positive outcome from the 12th round of Corps Commander talks in terms of disengagement in Hot Springs and Gogra, they said.

The talks are scheduled to start at 10:30 AM at the Moldo border point on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, the sources said.

The 11th round of military dialogue had taken place on April 9 at the Chushul border point on the Indian side of the LAC and it lasted for around 13 hours.