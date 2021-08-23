27 % QUOTA IN NEET OBC Students Association thanks Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday met All India OBC Students Association members who thanked him for implementing a 27 per cent reservation for the OBC community in medical entrance exam NEET.

The minister assured the students that the Modi government would do everything possible to widen the canvas of opportunities for the marginalised and vulnerable sections.

“Met students from the All India OBC Students Association. They expressed their gratitude to PM @narendramodi for implementing 27% OBC reservations in the All India Quota of NEET examinations and for his commitment for ensuring dignity, justice & opportunities to OBC communities,” Pradhan said in a series of tweets.

“The students also had valuable suggestions on ways to ensure empowerment and welfare of OBCs. I assured them that PM Modi ji’s govt. Will work and do everything possible to widen the canvas of opportunities for the marginalised and vulnerable sections,” he added.

The government had last month announced that a 27 per cent quota for other backward classes (OBCs) and 10 per cent quota in the economically weaker section (EWS) category in the all-India quota scheme for undergraduate and postgraduate medical and dental courses will be implemented from the current academic year 2021-22.