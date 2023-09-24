35 pilgrims injured in bus accident in Gujarat's Banaskantha

Banaskantha: Around 35 pilgrims were injured in a bus accident near Hadad Patiya, close to the holy town of Ambaji in Gujarat's Banaskantha, on the second day of the Bhadarvi Poonam fair on Sunday, officials said.

The incident occurred when a private bus, descending a steep slope, collided with a rock during the return journey from Ambaji.

The Bhadarvi Poonam festival, celebrated from September 23-29, attracts over 15 lakh pilgrims from both Gujarat and outsider to Ambaji, prompting special arrangements by the local administration for the devotees. A total of 46 pilgrims from Kanjari village in Kheda district had come to offer prayers at the shrine located in the Arasur hills. They were in the luxury bus, which lost control while descending.

Local officials reported that 18 of the injured passengers were transferred to a civil hospital in Palanpur, while the rest received treatment at a government hospital in Ambaji town.