71 dead in lightning strikes in several states, flashfloods in HP

New Delhi: Heavy rains triggered flashfloods in parts of Himachal Pradeshdisrupting normal life on Monday even as the deaths due to lightning strikes in several states climbed to 71, including 42 in Uttar Pradesh.

Southwest Monsoon rains, which reached most parts of north India, however, gave Delhi and parts of Haryana a miss.

In 2002, monsoon reached Delhi on July 19. This is the most-delayed monsoon in the city since then.