Adopting integrated approach helps in diverse capacity building: MoS Personnel Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: Adopting an integrated approach helps in diverse capacity building, and the accessibility to knowledge, due to technology, has now become easier which has helped professionals as well as sectors grow, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.

In his interaction with trainees of the advanced management programme in public policy (AMPPP) at the Indian School of Business, Mohali/Hyderabad, he said there has now been a realisation of the advantage of an integrated approach, both in training and administration.

Singh said that adopting an integrated approach also helps one in diverse capacity building, according to a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

Talking about ‘Mission Karmayogi' and its aspects, he said that the mission, brought out by Prime Minister NarendraModi, has hi-tech modules which train officers or students continuously.