Afghan diplomats visit Taj Mahal amid weekend lockdown

Agra/New Delhi: Diplomats from Afghanistan visited the TajMahal on Sunday morning and enjoyed their stay at the iconic monument amid the weekly lockdown imposed in the city on Saturday and Sunday to curb Covid-19 infections.

The Afghan delegation arrived in Agra on Saturday, visited FatehpurSikri the same day and the TajMahal on Sunday which remained open for specific time despite the weekend lockdown. However, tourists were not allowed entry during this time.

As many as 25 members of the Afghan delegation enjoyed their visit to the iconic Mughal-era monument for nearly an hour, after which they went to the Agra Fort.