Anti-terror law shouldn't be used to muzzle dissent: SC judge

New Delhi: Supreme Court judge Justice D.Y. Chandrachud has said that criminal laws, including the anti-terror law, should not be misused for quelling dissent and courts must act as first line of defence against deprivation of liberty.

Justice Chandrachud made these remarks in his address at the Indo-US Joint Summer Conference on Indo-US legal ties on Monday evening. He emphasised that no law can be employed to harass citizens and take away their freedom.

"Criminal law, including anti-terror legislation, should not be misused for quelling dissent or harassment to citizens," he said, citing his judgement in ArnabGoswami case to emphasise that courts must ensure that they continue to remain the first line of defence against the deprivation of liberty of citizens.