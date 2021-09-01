Aryans gets nod to start paramedical courses

Srinagar: Aryans Institute of Nursing has been given approval by IK Gujral Punjab technical University, Jalandhar to start various UGC approved paramedical courses with 30 seats each including cardiac care, operation theatre and medical technology – Anesthesia from this session, said an official statement.

Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group of Colleges said that paramedical science has emerged as an important branch of medical science. “Today, doctors, nurses and health care workers are on the front lines of the Covid-19 response. Forced to cope up with limited personnel, hospitals nationwide are struggling to provide adequate care for coronavirus patients,” the statement said.

He further added that this crisis has served to highlight how vital healthcare workers are. Keeping in view, new paramedical courses have been started in Aryans as the demand for healthcare professionals will not disappear in post Covid-19 scenario but is projected to increase in the coming years in both government as well as private sectors, it adds.