Bharat Biotech's intranasal vaccine gets nod for Phase 2/3 trials

Phase 1 Clinical trial has been completed in age groups ranging 18 to 60 years. The company reports that the doses of the vaccine administered to healthy volunteers in the Phase I trial have been well tolerated, and no serious adverse events were reported. Previously, the vaccine was found to be safe, immunogenic, and well-tolerated in the pre-clinical toxicity studies. The vaccine was able to elicit high level of neutralising antibodies in animal studies.

The regulatory approval has been received for conducting "Phase 2 randomised, multi-centric, clinical trial of heterologous prime-boost combination of SARS-CoV-2 vaccines to evaluate the immunogenicity and safety of BBV152 (Covaxin) with BBV154 (Adenoviral Intranasal Covid-19 vaccine) in healthy volunteers.

Secretary, Biotechnology and BIRAC Chairperson, Dr Renu Swarup, said that "the department, through mission Covid Suraksha, is committed to the development of safe and efficacious Covid-19 vaccines. Bharat Biotech's BBV154 Covid vaccine is the first intranasal vaccine being developed in the country entering into late-stage clinical trials."