BHIMA-KOREGAON CASE JNU, TISS students were drafted for terror: NIA

Mumbai/New Delhi: In stunning revelations, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has said that the 22 main accused in the Bhima-Koregaon and Elgar Parishad cases had allegedly recruited students of at least two top Indian universities for terror activities in the country, including Maharashtra.

The NIA statement comes in the draft charges filed in the twin cases against 16 arrested accused and six other absconders in the sensational cases that have rocked the Indian polity for the past four years.

As per the NIA, the accused had “recruited students from various universities, including the reputed Jawaharlal Nehru University (New Delhi) and Tata Institute of Social Sciences (Mumbai), for the commission of terrorist activities”.

The draft charges were filed before the NIA special court last week after its main and supplementary chargesheets were filed earlier, after long investigations into the two cases.

When contacted, NIA sources declined to comment, saying the agency has already filed its chargesheet in the case and the draft charges are court documents.