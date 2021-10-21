BJP credits PM Modi for 100 crore Covid vaccine doses in India

Srinagar: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Thursday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India becoming able to administer 100 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses.
A statement of BJP issued here said that it welcomes vaccination of 100 crore Indians and credits PM Modi for the success of the Covid-19 vaccination programme in the country.
“This is an unprecedented, unparalleled and magnificent achievement of the Indian people led by PM Modi. The credit also goes to the Indian scientists who were encouraged and inspired by the PM to develop an Indian vaccine. Not only was the vaccine developed but also developed in a record time. The credit also goes to the doctors, health workers and volunteers and many other unsung heroes who, following the clarion call of the PM, gave their best to save us,” the BJP statement said.