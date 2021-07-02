Both doses of vaccine provide around 98% protection from death due to Covid: Govt citing study

New Delhi: Both the doses of Covid vaccine provide around 98 per cent protection from death due to the disease, while one dose gives nearly 92 per cent shield, the government said on Friday citing a study conducted on police personnel in Punjab.

The study was done by the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh in collaboration with the Punjab government.

Sharing the data of the study, NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul said 4,868 police personnel were not vaccinated and out of them, 15 died due to coronavirus infection, which comes down to 3.08 incidence per thousand.