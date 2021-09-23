Bringing climate security into UNSC discourse has potential to disrupt nature of overall discussions: India

United Nations: Dealing with the issue of climate security, which is just one aspect of climate change, in the UN Security Council is “not desirable”, India said on Thursday as it cautioned that viewing conflicts in poorer parts of the world through the prism of climate change will only serve to present a “lop-sided narrative”.

Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs ReenatSandhu said here that the issue of climate change is being discussed in a focussed manner by the United Nations in the relevant mechanisms and whether it is climate change, bio-diversity, desertification or others, mechanisms have been put in place to take further action.

“Given this background, picking one aspect of climate change, namely climate security, and dealing with it in this forum, which is not geared to tackle a multi-faceted problem of this nature, would not be desirable,” Sandhu said at the UN Security Council high-level Open Debate on Maintenance of International Peace and Security (Climate and Security).