Cabinet reshuffle expected soon, BJP MPs asked to reach Delhi

New Delhi: Amid strong buzz in the political circle about possible reshuffle in the union cabinet later this week, first in the second term of the Narendra Modi government, sources said that cabinet reshuffle is likely to take place in a couple of days and BJP MPs are asked to reach the national capital at the earliest.

However, there is no confirmation from the party or the government about the time of possible cabinet reshuffle.

A party insider said that BJP chief J.P. Nadda, who is on a two-day visit to Himachal Pradesh, will be returning to New Delhi on Tuesday evening. "Nadda ji has reached Himachal Pradesh to attend his personal and organisational program. He is reaching Delhi later today for some important work," he said.