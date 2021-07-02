Call to develop assisted reproductive technologies for Hangul

Hyderabad: Stressing the need for conservation of endangered species, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday called upon scientists at LaCONES to develop assisted reproductive technologies for increasing population of hangul deer in Kashmir, wild buffaloes in Chhattisgarh and red pandas in Darjeeling.

He made the suggestion during a visit to LaCONES, a laboratory of Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), for the conservation of endangered species.

Naidu noted that scientists at LaCONES have developed technologies for assisted reproduction and have successfully reproduced black buck, spotted deer and rock pigeon using these advanced technologies.