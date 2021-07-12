CBI cracks down on newspapers which exist only for Govt ads

New Delhi: The CBI has booked unnamed government officials and three individuals for empanelling their newspapers for government advertisement on the basis of forged documents, officials said Monday.

The case arises from a surprise check the CBI had carried out at the Directorate of Advertising and Visual Publicity (DAVP), now known as Bureau of Outreach and Communication (BOC), nearly two years back.

In one of the cases, it was found that six newspapers -- two editions each of the Arjun Times, the Health of Bharat and the Delhi Health -- were empanelled with the DAVP for getting government advertisement.

During the internal probe of the agency, it was found that no such newspaper was being published from the address of the printing press mentioned in the newspaper nor the chartered account had issued any certificate.

The documents submitted for securing government advertisements were forged, the CBI has said in its FIR, uploaded on its website on Sunday.

The case has been registered against unidentified officials of the BOC along with Harish Lamba, Aarti Lamba and Ashwani Kumar, for allegedly getting the newspapers empanelled for government advertisements on the basis of false and fabricated documents.