Centre asks SC to transfer pleas against new IT rules to itself

On May 31, the High Court had issued a notice to the micro-blogging platform on a plea by advocate Amit Acharya, urging the court to issue directions to the Centre to pass necessary instructions to Twitter India and Twitter Inc to appoint a resident grievance officer under Rule 4 of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 without any delay.

The plea had contended that in a nutshell, every significant social media intermediary has the responsibility of appointing not only a resident grievance officer who will act as a single-point authority for receiving and disposing of complaints within a fixed time, but someone should also receive and acknowledge any order, notice and direction issued by the competent authorities.

According to the new rules, the social media firms will have to put in place the complaint redressal mechanism with an officer being based in the country to deal with online contents, which have been flagged by authorities concerned and courts.

The Quint and The Wire had also moved the Delhi High Court, challenging the regulation of digital news portals under the IT Rules 2021.