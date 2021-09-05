Centre mulls combining vocational, general academics at Sec, Hr Sec level

The DSEL has extended Samagra Shiksha for a period of five years in line with the newly-launched National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 which has broadened the scale and scope of implementation of the scheme all over India.

“Vocational education will be introduced as an integral part of general education at secondary and senior secondary levels and the vocational subjects will be introduced as an additional or mandatory subject at the secondary level and as compulsory (elective) at the senior secondary level,” the official document reads.

Under the programme, there would be a provision for arranging hands-on training for students in industrial set up and guest lecturers from the industry, lTls and artisans besides giving on-job training during vocations for at least 80 hours in a job role. “One-time non-recurring grant for purchase of tools and equipment will be approved at the time of introduction of the new job roles for the students in the schools,” the document reads.

To implement the policy, the states and union territories have to follow the assessment timeline in classes 10th and 11th while the practical assessment may be done by interchanging the teachers amongst different schools for the purpose of assessment.

“The assessment and certification cost of Rs 600 per student will be approved for students per class in classes 10th and 12th,” it reads.