Chairman ISRO updates Jitendra Singh about Chandrayaan’s readiness for landing

New Delhi: Chairman ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) and Secretary, Department of Space, S Somnath Monday called on the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science and Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space Jitendra Singh and apprised him of the status and readiness of Chandrayaan-3 for the moon landing scheduled on August 23, 2023 in the evening.

Chairman ISRO briefed the Minister on the health status of Chandrayaan-3 and said that all systems were working perfectly and no contingencies were anticipated on Wednesday. In the next two days, the health of Chandrayaan-3 would be continuously monitored. The final sequence of landing would be loaded two days ahead and tested out, he said.

The Union Minister expressed his confidence in Chandrayaan-3 making a soft landing this time and hoped that it would script a new history of planetary exploration under the guidance of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ISRO chairman said, “Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon on August 23, 2023, around 18:04 hours IST.”

While the Chandrayaan-2 mission was only partially successful since the lander lost contact after a hard landing, the ISRO successfully established two-way communication between the Chandrayaan-3 Lander Module and the still orbiting Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter.

Earlier today, the ISRO shared new images of the Lunar far side area captured by the Chandrayaan-3.