Common Eligibility Test for government jobs from early 2022

New Delhi: Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday that the Common Eligibility Test (CET) for job aspirants will be conducted across the country from early next year.

This unique initiative of the CET undertaken with the personal intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to screen and shortlist candidates for recruitment to central government jobs was scheduled to take off with the first such test before the end of this year, but is likely to get delayed on account of the Covid pandemic, he said.

Speaking after the launch of e-Book Civil List-?2021 of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, Singh said the CET is a path-breaking reform carried out by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to bring about "ease of recruitment" for young job aspirants and it will prove to be a major boon for youth, especially those living in far-flung and remote areas, a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said.