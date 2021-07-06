Common Eligibility Test for government jobs from early 2022

New Delhi: Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday that the Common Eligibility Test (CET) for job aspirants will be conducted across the country from early next year.
This unique initiative of the CET undertaken with the personal intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to screen and shortlist candidates for recruitment to central government jobs was scheduled to take off with the first such test before the end of this year, but is likely to get delayed on account of the Covid pandemic, he said.
Speaking after the launch of e-Book Civil List-?2021 of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, Singh said the CET is a path-breaking reform carried out by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to bring about "ease of recruitment" for young job aspirants and it will prove to be a major boon for youth, especially those living in far-flung and remote areas, a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said.
"This landmark reform is also a reflection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's deep and sensitive concern for the youth and his keenness to provide level playing field and equal opportunities to youth across the country," said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel.
The minister further informed that the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) for conducting the CET has been constituted with the approval of the Union Cabinet.
"The NRA will conduct the CET to screen/shortlist candidates for jobs in the government sector for which recruitment is presently carried out through the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)," the statement said.
Singh said that the NRA will be a multi-agency body which will conduct the common test to screen and shortlist candidates for Group 'B' and 'C' (non-technical) posts.
The most significant feature of this reform is that every district in the country will have at least one examination centre, which would greatly enhance access to the candidates living in the far-flung areas, he added.
Singh said that the historic reform will provide a level playing field to all the candidates, regardless of his or her background or socio-economic status.
"There will also be a huge benefit to women and Divyang candidates and for those who find it financially unaffordable to appear for multiple tests by travelling to multiple centres," the minister said.