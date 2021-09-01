Country likely to receive above normal rainfall in Sep: IMD

New Delhi: The country received 24 per cent less rainfall than normal in August, belying the IMD's predictions for the month, but according to the latest forecast it is expected to be above normal in September.

Above normal rainfall to normal rainfall is likely over many parts of central India in September, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said on Wednesday.

The IMD also "updated" the overall rainfall forecast for the season and it is now likely to be around the lower end of normal rainfall, he added.

"Monthly rainfall over the country as a whole during September is most likely to be above normal (over 110 per cent of the Long Period Average),” the IMD said.

The monsoon deficit now stands at nine per cent and this is expected to come down due to good rainfall during September, Mohapatra said.

July had recorded seven per cent less rainfall, while June had recorded 10 per cent more rainfall, according the meteorological department.

