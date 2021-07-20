Decriminalisation of polity| Nothing is ever done and nothing will ever be done: SC

New Delhi: Nothing is ever done and nothing will ever be done and we have to put our hands up, observed the Supreme Court on Tuesday while ruing over the non-compliance of its directions aimed at decriminalising the polity in letter and spirit by political parties.

The remarks of the apex court came while reserving its verdict after hearing arguments on a plea seeking contempt action against several political parties including BJP and Indian National Congress for non-compliance of its directions of February 13, 2020 during Bihar assembly polls.

A bench headed by Justice R F Nariman had said that the political parties were to publish the criminal antecedents of their selected candidates within 48 hours of their selection or not less than two weeks before the first date for filing of nominations, whichever is earlier.