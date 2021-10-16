Every inch of Cellular jail testimony of freedom struggle: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in Port Blair said that every inch of the Cellular jail is a testimony of the freedom struggle, which inspires every Indian to serve the nation.

Shah, who is on a three-day tour of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, paid floral tributes to the martyrs of the freedom struggle at the Shaheed Stambh in the Cellular Jail. He said that this was the place where many known or unknown freedom fighters suffered inhuman torture and made supreme sacrifices for India's freedom struggle.

"The Cellular Jail built by the British is the most important place of pilgrimage for the countrymen and that is why Veer Savarkar used to say that this is a great pilgrimage place, where many martyrs sacrificed their lives to ignite the light of freedom," he said.

Referring to the ongoing ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', Shah said that this is a year to dedicate oneself again to the country by taking inspiration from India's freedom struggle, it is a year to resolve how great a country India will be at the time of hundred years of its Independence.