FM remains non-committal on excise duty cut on petrol, diesel

These oil bonds and the interest thereon are being paid now.

"If I did not have the burden to service the oil bonds, I would have been in a position to reduce excise duty on fuel," she told reporters here. "Previous government have made our job difficult by issuing oil bonds. Even if I want to do something I am paying through my nose for the oil bonds."

Sitharaman, who had raised excise duty on petrol and diesel to record high to shore up revenue collections last year, said the interest on oil bonds paid in the last seven years totalled Rs 70,195.72 crore.

Of the Rs 1.34 lakh crore of oil bonds, only Rs 3,500 crore of principal has been paid and the remaining Rs 1.3 lakh crore is due for repayment between this fiscal and 2025-26, she said.

The government has to repay Rs 10,000 crore this fiscal year (2021-22). Another Rs 31,150 crore is due to be repaid in 2023-24, Rs 52,860.17 crore in the following year and Rs 36,913 crore in 2025-26.

"A significant amount is going for interest payment and principal repayment. What unfair burden on me," she said.

"Opening balance in 2014-15 was about Rs 1.34 lakh crore and interest repayment was Rs 10,255 crore. Since 2015-16, interest burden each year is Rs 9,989 crore."

The collections from the hike in excise duty far exceed the amount due to be paid to oil companies.

Excise duty on petrol was hiked from Rs 19.98 per litre to Rs 32.9 last year to recoup gain arising from international oil prices plunging to multi-year low as pandemic gulped demand.

Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli had last month told Parliament that the Union government's tax collections on petrol and diesel jumped by 88 per cent to Rs 3.35 lakh crore in the year to March 31 from Rs 1.78 lakh crore a year back.

Excise collection in pre-pandemic 2018-19 was Rs 2.13 lakh crore.

The hike in taxes last year did not result in any revision in retail prices as they got adjusted against the reduction that was warranted because of fall in international oil prices.