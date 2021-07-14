Future of Afghanistan cannot be its past: Jaishankar at SCO meet in Dushanbe

New Delhi: The future of Afghanistan cannot be its past and the world is against seizure of power by violence and force, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Wednesday at a key meeting of the SCO in the backdrop of Taliban fighters gaining control over large parts of the conflict-ridden country.

In his address at the meeting of the SCO foreign ministers' contact group on Afghanistan in Dushanbe, Jaishankar also emphasised the need for ensuring that Kabul's neighbours are not "threatened by terrorism, separatism and extremism".

The meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's contact group took place in the midst of growing global concerns over escalating violence in Afghanistan as the US looked to complete withdrawal of its troops from the country by August 31.