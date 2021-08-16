Govt comes up draft norms for green energy

Mumbai: In a step ahead for India's clean energy targets, the Power Ministry has released draft norms for green energy.

The Ministry has circulated the Draft Electricity (Promoting Renewable Energy Through Green Energy Open Access) Rules, 2021, and sought comments on it within 30 days, said an official statement.

These rules are proposed for purchase and consumption of green energy, including the energy from waste-to-energy plants.

The draft rules entail Renewable Purchase Obligations (RPO), green energy open access, nodal agencies, procedure for grant of green energy open access, banking, and cross subsidy surcharge.