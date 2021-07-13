Govt waives import duty on raw materials for Covid test kits, Black Fungus drug

New Delhi: The Centre has exempted basic Customs duty on the import of specific APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients) for Black Fungus medicine Amphotericin B and the raw materials used for manufacturing Covid test kits.

A notification issued by the Department of Revenue said that the basic customs duty exemption on the import of raw materials for manufacturing Covid-19 test kits will be in place till September 30, and exemption for certain APIs used to produce Amphotericin-B, used in the treatment of Mucormycosis, commonly called Black Fungus till August 31.

The move is aimed at increasing the availability of the anti-fungal drug and testing kits in the country. Duty free import of raw materials is also expected to give a boost to domestic manufacturing of this critical medicine that is in short supply in the country.