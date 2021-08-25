Govts should take HC nod before withdrawing cases against MPs/MLAs: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday observed that governments should take approval of the respective high court before withdrawing criminal cases filed against MPs/MLAs. The top court emphasized that there is nothing wrong in withdrawing cases of malicious prosecution, but the high court must examine such cases.

A bench headed by chief justice N.V. Ramana said: "We are not against the withdrawal of cases if there is a malicious prosecution. But this needs to be examined by the judicial officer in the high court. If the high court agrees then the cases can be withdrawn".

Senior advocate Vijay Hansaria, appointed amicus curiae in a 2016 petition filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay seeking direction to fast-tracking of criminal trials against sitting and former MPs/MLAs, has filed a report in the top court. He has been assisted by advocate Sneha Kalita in the matter. The report said the state government has informed the amicus that 510 cases relating to Muzaffarnagar riots of 2013 were registered in five districts of Meerut zone against 6,869 accused. Out of these, in 175 cases, the charge sheet was filed, in 165 cases final reports were submitted, and 170 cases were expunged.