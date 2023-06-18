GSPFP holds symposium in Delhi

New Delhi: The Global Strategic Policy Foundation Pune (GSPFP), a 12-year-old Pune-based think tank, held a symposium - "Pathfinder symposium with GSPFP knowledge gurus" here yesterday, a press release said.

The symposium was attended by RSS Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat, Governor of Kerala Arif Mohammad Khan, Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain and several other high ranking ambassadors, retired military officials with vast operational experience with regards to security and foreign policy issues. The Foundation was started by Dr Anant Bhagwat, who said India was fast emerging as an important player in international arena. In this context, he referred to the late Sri Aurobindo who had talked of India playing a crucial role in the comity of nations.

However, Dr Mohan Bhagwat observed, that there is a need for a vision document which will provide a road map for the nation in world politics in the coming years. In this regard he appealed to the Global Strategic Policy Foundation Pune to form a national team which will thoroughly discuss and formulate a vision document and share it with him. He said India had always stressed on its dharma because of which it never attacked any other country.

Dr Mohan Bhagwat said India always wanted world unity as distinct from uniformity in the larger interest of lasting peace in the world.

Governor Kerala, Arif Mohammad Khan said India with it's rich cultural and spiritual traditions was best qualified to provide global leadership. He applauded the role of Adi Shankararcharya who not only united the nation by founding four mutths in four corners of the country, but also gave the idea of higher purpose in life which provided a vision for world peace.

“Dr Anant Bhagwat outlined the activities of the Foundation(GSPFP), which included holding two seminars in Kashmir, including a Sufi conference, and felicitation of Kashmiri martyrs of the Indian armed forces and Jammu and Kashmir Police. He said the Foundation had it's supporters in several parts of India, POK & Gilgit Baltistan and abroad, including the England, USA, Napal, Bhutal etc,” the press release said.