Heat wave scorches north India

New Delhi: Several states of north India reeled under heat wave on Friday, though scattered rains and cool winds brought some relief to people in Delhi, while in Tripura over 2,000 people were moved to relief camps due to flash floods in two districts.

Though there was some respite for the national capital, temperatures in Punjab and Haryana were recorded above 40 degrees Celsius. Churu in Rajasthan sizzled at 43.6 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), while it was 43.5 degrees Celsius in Haryana's Gurgaon, which falls in the Delhi-National Capital Region.

Dark grey clouds swarmed Delhi and cool-gusty winds barrelled through the capital on Friday evening, bringing down the mercury by a few notches. The city has been experiencing heatwave for the last four days. The monitoring station at Palam recorded 26 mm rain, Lodhi Road 2.5 mm, and Safdarjung 0.4 mm precipitation, the meteorological (MeT) office said.

Cloudy skies and light rain are predicted for Saturday. The maximum temperature may drop by two degrees Celsius, the IMD said. However, the relief is likely to be temporary.