Himachal flash floods: 7 rescued, 9 still missing

Shimla: Rescuers on Tuesday said seven villagers were rescued from Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district where a massive mudslide triggered by flash floods hit a remote village, damaging several houses and shops and leaving one dead. Nine people are still missing.

The seven people were rescued by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) after an eight-hour operation that started late Monday evening, officials told IANS over phone from the spot.

They are suspecting nine people might be trapped either in the mud piles that spread over a large area in the worst affected Rulehar village in the Boh panchayat of Shahpur subdivision or in raging floodwaters.