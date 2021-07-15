Huge demand for skilling, re-skilling, up-skilling due to fast changing technology: PM

New Delhi: Emphasising on the importance of skill development, Prime Minister NarendraModi on Thursday said skilling, re-skilling and up-skilling of people needs to be expedited as there is going to be a huge demand for this due to fast-changing technology.

He said that skill development of the new generation is a national need and is the foundation of Aatmnirbhar Bharat.

Speaking on the occasion of the World Youth Skill Day, he also called for giving momentum to the Skill India Mission by capitalising on the gains of last six years.

"Learning should not stop with earning. Only a skilled person will grow in today's world. This is applicable to both people and countries," Modi said while exhorting the stakeholders to continuously skill, re-skill and up-skill.

"This needs to be expedited as there is going to be a huge demand for re-skilling due to fast changing technology," he said.