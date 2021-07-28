I-T portal issues to be resolved soon, says FM

New Delhi: With glitches still haunting the new income tax portal, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said she wished the Infosys-developed website did not have such a launch but hoped issues will be sorted out soon.

Sitharaman said Infosys had done trial runs before the June 7 launch but users faced technical issues in accessing the portal. "I wish it hadn't happened this way. But we are correcting the course and sooner the portal will be as is planned, easy to use," she said. The new income tax e-filing portal 'www.incometax.gov.in' had a bumpy start from the day of its launch on June 7 as it continued to face tech glitches.