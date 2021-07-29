IMD ISSUES ORANGE ALERT Heavy rains likely over east, west, central India

New Delhi: Intense rainfall is likely over eastern, western, and central India till August 1 even as 175 tourists were stranded in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti following a cloudburst and landslides triggered by heavy showers, while two people died in separate rain-related incidents in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Rescue operations were underway on Thursday to trace 20 people missing after a cloudburst hit Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir with authorities pressing more teams into action.

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Delhi-NCR on Thursday bringing the mercury down. However, two people lost their lives in rain-related incidents.

A 40-year-old woman died and her daughter was injured after the roof of their shanty collapsed due to heavy rains in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area.

In neighbouring Ghaziabad, which a part of the Delhi-National Capital Region, a six-year-old girl died as she was buried alive after a portion of a house collapsed due to heavy rainfall. The water level of the Yamuna river in Delhi rose to 203.74 metres on Thursday, close to the warning mark of 204.50 metres after heavy rains in the upper catchment areas of the river.

Delhi's maximum temperature settled at 27.6 degrees Celsius -- seven notches below normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 24 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.