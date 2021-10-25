INDIA-PAKISTAN T20 | Scuffle between Kashmiri students and UP, Bihar students at Punjab colleges

Chandigarh: A scuffle broke out between a group of Kashmiri students and those from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar at an engineering institute in Punjab’s Sangrur district following the T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan, police said on Monday.

The incident took place after some slogans were raised after the match on Sunday night, Police said.

The Kashmiri students and the students from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar were watching the match on television in their respective rooms at the Bhai Gurdas Institute of Engineering and Technology in Sangrur.