India remains firmly committed to move forward with goal of clean, modern mobility : PM Modi

"The role of the automobile industry in India's economy and progress has been remarkable. From contributing significantly towards manufacturing to furthering exports, from creating numerous employment opportunities to adding to the ease of living for people, the sector has been a partner in India's growth story," Modi wrote in his message which was read out by SIAM President Kenichi Ayukawa.

He further said, "Even during the nation's fight against COVID-19, the sensitive and active effort of the sector is deeply valued."

Stating that modernity in mobility brings about a positive impact in almost every industry and every sector of the country, Modi said, "The 21st century India remains firmly committed to move forward with the goal of clean and modern mobility. Holistic steps are being taken for the value chain associated with auto manufacturing so that the industry becomes more productive and sustainable." He also reassured the auto industry that "all the stakeholders have an important role in our government's steadfast efforts to transform India into a global manufacturing hub".