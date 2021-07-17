India to get indigenous anti-drone technology soon: HM Amit Shah

New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and other agencies are working together to develop an indigenous counter-drone technology which will be available soon, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday.

The Home Minister's statement came days after a drone attack on Jammu Air Force base last month. Two Indian Air Force personnel suffered minor injuries in the explosions that took place a little before 2 a.m. at the high security airport located around 14 km from the border with Pakistan on June 27.

As per sources, drones have since been repeatedly spotted hovering over military installations in the region and over 250 drones have been sighted along the border with Pakistan since 2019.

Noting that smuggling of drugs, arms, and explosives through tunnels and drones is a major challenge, Shah said it is very important for us to deal with these challenges at the earliest.

"DRDO is working to develop anti-drone 'swadeshi' (indigenous) technology to get over this new danger. We have given all support to anti-drone research and development projects. I am confident that we will soon improve anti-drone technology," Shah said while addressing the 18th Border Security Force (BSF) Investiture Ceremony.