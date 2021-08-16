India wants peace all over world: Lekhi over Afghan developments

Taliban overthrew the western-backed government in Afghanistan and swept into Kabul on Sunday after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, bringing a stunning end to a two-decade campaign in which the US and its allies had tried to transform that country.

Addressing a press conference at Delhi BJP office, she said, "People are supreme and I expressed my gratitude to the people and sought their blessing. Working for them with honesty and dedication is our goal as a minister."

Lekhi also said it was the first time that several women were given responsibilities as ministers in the Union Cabinet and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for it.

She also lauded the prime minister for his "farsighted" leadership in ensuring availability of Covid vaccines in the country just a month after it was developed in the world, and helping the poor with free distribution of foodgrains during the pandemic.