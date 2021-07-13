India's first COVID patient tests positive again for Virus

Thrissur(Ker): A woman medico, who was India's first COVID-19 case, has tested positive again for the virus, health authorities said here on Tuesday.

"She is reinfected with COVID-19. Her RT-PCR is positive, antigen is negative. She is asymptomatic," Thrissur DMO Dr K J Reena told PTI.

Her samples were tested as she was prepared to go to New Delhi for study purposes.