IRCTC not to charge any convenience fees on air tickets bookings between Sep 25 to 27

New Delhi: To mark its 24th Foundation Day on September 27, which is also coinciding with World Tourism Day, IRCTC will be offering a slew of offers to customers booking air tickets from it.

IRCTC will not be charging any convenience fees from the customers booking international as well as domestic flight tickets on its website from September 25 to 27. Customers will be able to avail this offer by booking their tickets through IRCTC’s air ticketing portal www.irctc.co.in as well as IRCTC Air mobile app.