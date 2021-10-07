Kashmiri migrants retd from govt job not entitled to retain govt house for more than 3 years: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday held that a retired government employee who is a Kashmiri migrant would not be entitled to retain government accommodation for a period exceeding three years, in Delhi or in the National Capital Region or anywhere in the country.

The top court said the three-year period can also be considered as a cooling-off period for the officers who were in active intelligence work so that they can resume normal life but the excuse of once working for an intelligence agency is not a valid ground to occupy the government accommodation for an indefinite period.

It noted the Centre's submission that with the abrogation of Article 370 from the Constitution of India, the Kashmiri migrants have started moving back to the Kashmir Valley and nearly 2000 of them are likely to return in the year 2021.

It noted 80 Kashmiri migrants who are retired employees are in possession of government accommodation in Delhi and three in Faridabad of Haryana.