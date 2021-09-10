LG expresses gratitude to PM for announcing availability of credit for HDP scheme

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister and Union Agriculture Minister for announcing the availability of credit for the High-Density Plantation (HDP) Scheme under Agriculture Infrastructure Fund.

I, on behalf of the people of Jammu & Kashmir, convey deepest gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar for announcing the availability of credit for High-Density Plantation Scheme (HDPS) under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund Scheme, said the Lt Governor.

Listing out the key features and support being extended to the farmers under the new intervention, the Lt Governor said that this step will be a huge booster for achieving target of 5500Ha of High-Density Plantation for next 5 years and change the horticulture landscape of J&K, said the Lt Governor.

This will also become the launching pad for the export of our Horticulture produce and will increase the income of farmers of J&K manifold, besides making our farmers market leader in the domestic circuit in the sector, he added.

The 50% capital support up to Rs. 22.15 lac/Ha is being provided by J&K Government under High Density Plantation Scheme. A common farmer used to find it difficult to arrange another 50% capital due to high-interest rate.

Now, inclusion of HDPS under Agriculture Infrastructure Fund Scheme will make available the credit on interest subvention of 3% per annum for 7 years, said the Lt Governor.

Further, the Credit Guarantee coverage will be available for this financing facility under Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro & Small Enterprises Scheme for loan up to Rs. 2 crore, he added.