MILITANT FUNDING CASE | Court orders framing of charges against four Hizb members

New Delhi: Militant groups providing funds to jailed, slain militants' kin work as motivational reassurance to its prospective cadres, said a Delhi court which on Friday ordered framing of charges against four alleged members of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) after prima facie finding that they received funds from Pakistan for carrying out militant activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Special Judge Parveen Singh noted that in the case, also involving HM commander Syed Salahuddin, the outfit had created a frontal organization in the name of JKART (Jammu Kashmir Affectees Relief Trust) and the purpose of the trust was to fund militant activities and mainly to provide funds for the militants and their families.

The judge said every militant organisation needs funds to continue its activities, to provide salary, stipend and incentives to its cadres, for procurement of arms and ammunition and further, for taking care of incarcerated terrorists and the families of the militants who have been slain by the security forces. The last part, though does not directly seem to be a funding to the militant activities, but is in fact an integral part of militant activities.