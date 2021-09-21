Modi, Macron discuss Afghanistan situation

President Macron and Prime Minister Modi agreed to act jointly and with Europe in the Indo-Pacific, to keep the region stable, rules-based and free of any hegemony, French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain said on Twitter.

After his conversation with Macron, Modi tweeted, “Spoke with my friend President @EmmanuelMacron on the situation in Afghanistan. We also discussed closer collaboration between India and France in the Indo-Pacific.”

“We place great value on our strategic partnership with France, including in the UNSC,” Modi said.

The PMO said the two leaders discussed regional issues, including recent developments in Afghanistan.

“In this context, they shared their concerns about possible spread of terrorism, narcotics, illicit weapons and human trafficking, as well as the need to ensure human rights, rights of women and minorities,” the statement said.

The leaders agreed to maintain close and regular consultations, in the spirit of the India-France Strategic Partnership, which both countries cherish deeply, it said.