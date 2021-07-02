Monsoon session of Parliament from July 19 to August 13

New Delhi: The Monsoon session of Parliament will commence from July 19 and will continue till August 13, an official communication said on Friday.

Both LokSabha and RajyaSabha issued official orders about the convening of the Monsoon session from July 19.

"The Sixth Session of the 17th LokSabha will commence on Monday, the 19th July, 2021. Subject to exigencies of government business, the Session is likely to conclude on Friday, the 13th August, 2021," a LokSabha communication said.