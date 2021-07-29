New NEP major factor in nation building: PM Modi

"Similarly, National Digital Education Architecture (NDEAR) and National Education Technology Forum (NETF) will go a long way in providing a digital and technological framework to the entire country," the prime minister said.

Highlighting that the NEP also gives importance to mother tongue and local languages, Modi said he was happy that 14 engineering colleges in eight states are going to start studies in five Indian languages -- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi and Bangla.

"A tool has been developed for translating engineering courses in 11 languages. This emphasis on mother tongue as the medium of instruction will instil confidence in the students from poor, rural and tribal backgrounds. Even in elementary education mother tongue is being promoted and the Vidya Pravesh programme, launched today, will play a big role in that.

"Indian sign language, for the first time, has been accorded the status of language subject. Students will be able to study it as a language also. There are more than three lakh students who need sign language for their education. This will give a boost to Indian sign language and will help the divyang people," said the prime minister.

He highlighted the openness and absence of pressure in the New Education Policy.

"There is openness at policy level and this is also visible in the options available to the students. Options like multiple entry and exit will free students from the restriction of staying in one class and one course. Similarly, the modern technology-based Academic Bank of Credit system will bring in a revolutionary change.

"This will give confidence to the students in choosing streams and subjects. 'Structured Assessment for Analyzing Learning levels' (SAFAL) will take away the fear of examination," he said.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as well as some chief ministers also participated in the event.

"The NEP will help prepare global citizens who will merge the best of tradition with the most modern and global outlook. These valuable human resources will shoulder collective responsibilities in the face of natural disasters and find solutions for issues that confront humanity.

"The progressive NEP will have a far-reaching impact on re-shaping the resilience, destiny and global standings of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The NEP reflects the resolve of our leadership to situate India at the top of the knowledge economy," Pradhan said.