No changes in FDI policy for e-commerce, clarifications soon: Goyal

New Delhi: The government will not make any changes in the much talked-about foreign direct investment (FDI) policy for e-commerce, said Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday, adding that they will soon come up with further clarifications on the policy.

Addressing the media here, Goyal, who also handles the Consumer Affairs portfolio, said that consumers are the priority for the government and hence, it has recently come up with the draft e-commerce rules for consumer protection.

After these rules are finalised, the government will come up with the much-anticipated e-commerce policy, he said.