No deaths due to lack of oxygen during 2nd COVID wave: Govt

New Delhi: No deaths due to lack of oxygen were specifically reported by states and UTs during the second COVID-19 wave, the government informed RajyaSabha on Tuesday.

But there was an unprecedented surge in demand for medical oxygen during the second wave and it peaked at nearly 9000 MT compared to 3095 MT in the first wave following which the Centre had to step in to facilitate equitable distribution among the states, it said.

Responding to a question on whether a large number of COVID-19 patients died on roads and hospitals due to acute shortage of oxygen in the second wave, Minister of State for Health Bharati Praveen Pawar noted that health is a state subject and states and UTs regularly report the number of cases and deaths to the Centre.

"Detailed guidelines for reporting of deaths have been issued by the Union Health Ministry to all states and UTs.

"Accordingly, all states and UTs report cases and deaths to the Union Health Ministry on a regular basis. However, no deaths due to lack of oxygen have been specifically reported by states and UTs," Pawar said in a written reply.

"However, due to unprecedented surge in demand of medical oxygen during the second wave the demand in the country peaked to nearly 9000 MT as compared to 3095 MT during the first wave the central government had to step in to facilitate equitable distribution to the states.

The first allocation order was issued on 15th April 2021 and revised from time to time, based on the trends of active cases and supply position. A total allocation of 10,250 MT has been done to 26 high burden states as on May 28, 2021, the reply said.